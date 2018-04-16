Cause of fire at abandoned apartment building ruled 'undetermined' (SOURCE: KFDA)

Cause of fire at abandoned apartment building ruled 'undetermined' (SOURCE: KFDA)

Cause of fire at abandoned apartment building ruled 'undetermined' (SOURCE: KFDA)

The cause of a fire that sparked in an abandoned apartment this morning has been ruled undetermined.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 6:45 a.m., the Amarillo Fire Department was called to a fire at the 1200 block of North Monroe.

When crews arrived, they found an abandoned two-story apartment building in flames.

The fire was under control at 7:22 a.m.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office determined that the fire started in the bathroom of one of the first floor apartments.

Because of the state of disrepair of the building, no damage estimate has been made.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.