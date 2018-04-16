Cause of fire at abandoned apartment building ruled 'undetermined'

Crews are responding to two fires in the Fritch area and one fire in Gray County.
Teachers, students, and parents are happy as Guymon Public Schools resumed classes today after the Oklahoma teacher walkout.
The cause of a fire that sparked in an abandoned apartment this morning has been ruled undetermined.
Two people have died after a plane crashed in Parmer County Sunday evening.
Weather outlook for Monday, April 16
