2 people dead after plane crash in Parmer County

Two people have died after a plane crashed in Parmer County Sunday evening.

DPS officials say an aircraft failed to return after taking off from the owner's home.

The plane was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in flight west of Friona.

Around 10:43 p.m., 911 was called to report the plane missing.

A ground search was conducted, and a DPS aircraft located the plane around eight miles west of Friona.

Both occupants of the aircraft were found dead.

They have been identified as 25-year-old Clayton Sides of Dimmitt and 25-year-old Thomas Jacob Hefner of Bovina.

At this time, DPS troopers are securing the scene until Federal Aviation Administration authorities arrive.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

