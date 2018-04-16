Monday's Weather: Red Flag Warning due to critical fire danger

After a pleasant Sunday, we start off the work week with warm temps in the 80's.

Skies will be mostly sunny, but winds will be strong.

Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today due to critical fire danger.

Tomorrow critical to extreme fire danger is expected.

Temps remain in the 80's Tuesday with strong winds, gusts up to 50 mph.

A cold front moves through late Tuesday cooling us off into the 60's on Wednesday.

We warm back into the 70's Thursday and Friday.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms is possible by the end of the work week.

