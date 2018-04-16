First Alert: Critical fire danger expected for Tuesday, severe weather expected later this week

After a brief lull in the windy conditions yesterday, we are already turning blustery again today.

SW winds are gusting over 30mph and will only get stronger tomorrow.

Red Flag Warnings are in place because of the strong, dry winds and temps in the 80s.

Winds will drop briefly tonight with lows in the low 50s, but tomorrow we are tracking a strong low pressure system into the region that will generate winds gusting over 50mph.

With temps near 90 and very dry air, First Alert level fire danger is expected most of the day tomorrow.

