Portions of Lake Meredith close due to fire danger

Parts of Lake Meredith are closed due to the recent fires near Fritch.

According to park officials, the Harbor Bay Campground, South Turkey Creek and Harbor Bay trails will remain closed due to high winds and risk of reigniting the previous fires.

They said park visitors should stay clear of those areas.

The public will be alerted when those areas reopen.

