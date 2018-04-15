Portions of Lake Meredith close due to fire danger

Halo was only eight weeks old when Freedom Fur sent her to Phoenix to begin service dog training in October of last year.
Parts of Lake Meredith are closed due to the recent fires near Fritch.
Amarillo police are investigating a Sunday two-vehicle wreck in south Amarillo.
A Saturday night fire in Amarillo left one building with over $15,000 of damage.
Authorities are seeking two road rage suspects from a Sunday afternoon incident.
