2-vehicle wreck in Amarillo causes hospitalizations - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

2-vehicle wreck in Amarillo causes hospitalizations

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo police are investigating a Sunday  two-vehicle wreck in south Amarillo.

According to officials, the incident happened in the area of Polk and 37th.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

They believe the suspect left and then returned to the scene in a different car.

Some people were taken to the hospital, but their number and condition is unknown.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly