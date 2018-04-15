Saturday night fire burns structure in downtown Amarillo

A Saturday night fire in Amarillo left one building with over $15,000 of damage.

Around 8:59 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department responded to the 100 block of South Tyler Street on a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, they found a vacant commercial building involved in heavy fire.

Additional support was requested soon after crews arrived at the scene.

The fire was brought under control at 10:11 p.m.

The cause is under investigation.

Damages were estimated at $17,000.

