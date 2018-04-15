Saturday night fire burns structure in downtown Amarillo

Amarillo police are investigating a Sunday two-vehicle wreck in south Amarillo.
Amarillo police are investigating a Sunday two-vehicle wreck in south Amarillo.
A Saturday night fire in Amarillo left one building with over $15,000 of damage.
A Saturday night fire in Amarillo left one building with over $15,000 of damage.
For the Happy Volunteer Fire Department, the process to raise money for a new fire station has been five years in the making.
For the Happy Volunteer Fire Department, the process to raise money for a new fire station has been five years in the making.
Authorities are seeking two road rage suspects from a Sunday afternoon incident.
Authorities are seeking two road rage suspects from a Sunday afternoon incident.
Guymon Public schools will cancel classes for Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10.
Guymon Public schools will cancel classes for Monday, April 9 and Tuesday, April 10.