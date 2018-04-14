Amarillo lane closure report

?As the new work week begins, Amarillo drivers should remain conscious of upcoming road work that could impact their commute.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 17, the intersection of Interstate 40 and State Loop 335 (Soncy Road) will be placed in a four-way stop situation in all directions while traffic signals are switched. Please be aware that flaggers will be present to stop traffic for short durations while old signals are removed. Expect substantial delays in this area.



On Wednesday, April 18, a one-way traffic set-up will be in place in both northbound and southbound lanes of Soncy Road under the I-40 bridge to widen a third lane. This is a high traffic volume area so motorists should anticipate delays and consider finding alternate routes as this work is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete.



Motorists should continue to expect right lane closures at 34 th and 45 th avenues along Soncy Road as work on traffic signals continues.



and 45 avenues along Soncy Road as work on traffic signals continues. Rescheduled: The previously planned bridge deck pour at I-40 and Ross has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will not be allowed to pass north or south under the bridge. The eastbound and westbound frontage roads will not be affected.



The previously planned bridge deck pour at I-40 and Ross has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will not be allowed to pass north or south under the bridge. The eastbound and westbound frontage roads will not be affected. On Saturday, April 21, the inside southbound lane of Interstate 27 will be closed from 26 th Avenue to 34 th Avenue. This is a single day closure.



Avenue to 34 Avenue. This is a single day closure. On I-27, the southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane from SL 335 southward for approximately one mile.



Various lanes of the I-27 frontage roads, both northbound and southbound, will be closed for patching at the intersections of Georgia and Tyler streets.



The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage roads will be closed from Whitaker Road to Bolton Street for fog seal operations, weather permitting.



On the I-40 westbound frontage roads, the left and center lanes will be closed near Coulter Street for patching repairs.



The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road and the eastbound turnaround lane will be closed at Georgia Street as work on ramp improvements continues.

Remember to use caution in all work zones and follow signage.