Amarillo police warns business owners of a scam

Amarillo Police Department is telling residents to be cautious of a scam that targets local businesses.

Victims receive a call from someone claiming to be a U.S. Marshall.

The scammer claims the business the victim works at is being investigated for counterfeiting and is under federal indictment.

The victim is then told that they are one of the few people at the business not being investigated, but will be arrested if they tell anyone about the phone call.

The scammer tells the victim that the cash at the business is being seized as evidence and needs to be put onto gift cards, which are then mailed to an out-of-state-address.

If you had a call from this scammer and had a monetary loss, you can file a report at (806) 378-3038 or online.

APD warns residents that the scammers can be very convincing and to be wary of anyone calling and request money via gift cards.

