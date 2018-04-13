Clovis man arrested for shooting woman in leg

One man is behind bars after police said he shot a Clovis woman.

Around 5:01 a.m. on Friday, Clovis police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1000 block of Jones Street.

They found a Cji Adkins, 34, with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She told police that she was by her home when a dark colored vehicle pulled up and someone began shooting at her.

Adkins was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center-Clovis with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigating, officers found a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description on the 1300 block of Rencher Street.

Officers located Michael Waylon Russell, 29, in the home, who was arrested.

He was booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery, shooting from a motor vehicle, retaining a stolen firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

