Center City receives national accreditation

Amarillo's Center City is one of 68 communities in Texas to be honored on a nationwide scale for its Main Street program.

In order for Center City to be awarded this acknowledgment, they must meet criteria ranging from economic development all the way to special events and promotions.

"I think being a Main Street city is so important because it shows that we meet or exceed the national and state standards to be a Main Street city," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "That connects us to the network of Texas Main Street, which is part of the Texas Historical Commission. which is part of downtown and neighborhoods all over our country trying to improve their historic neighborhoods."

Over the last decade, over $300 million has been reinvested back into the Amarillo community through separate public and private investments as well as public private partnerships.

"That is a huge economic boost to our community, $312 million, put back into downtown," said Duke.

With a successful track record, Center City is looking towards the future.

"Next year is so exciting because one year from today, we'll have a double AA baseball team in the MPEV," said Duke. "That's a combination of so many years of work and planning."

Center City isn't the only main street in our area awarded this recognition.

Canyon and Plainview received the national nod as well.

