Center City receives national accreditation

Amarillo's Center City is one of 68 communities in Texas to be honored on a nationwide scale for its Main Street program.
Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.
As the current work force nears retirement age, applicants with STEM based educations will be necessary.
The city of Friona's new city manager comes with over 20 years of experience.
Amarillo has the highest reported sexual assaults in Texas per capita, but officials say it's not because we have more of a problem, but good resources that allow victims to feel safe and comfortable in stepping forward.
