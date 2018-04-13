Xcel Energy helping to promote STEM education

As the current work force nears retirement age, applicants with STEM-based educations will be necessary.

For companies like Xcel, training in STEM education is very critical.

Here in Amarillo, background in mathematics, engineering and other technical areas for some jobs can be necessary.

"You have a lot of skill sets at this company, almost all of them need some sort of technical knowledge," said Xcel Energy Spokesperson Wes Reeves.

Reeves encourages everyone to push students toward educations based in STEM learning.

"We've got to begin looking in to, not only colleges and universities, but also high schools, interesting our kids in these fields," said Reeves. " [We need to] prepare them for what they need to take in college."

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Manager of the Transmission Control Center Kyle McMenamin thinks applicants should have a good comprehension of physics and math.

"Physics, a lot of science, heavy in mathematics," said McMenamin. "We don't necessarily do math everyday, but having that understanding of how [is good.] "

McMenamin is encouraging students, letting them know those skills will one day be necessary in the workplace.

"I just can't encourage young people enough that you need to find a technical skill, a vocational skill, academic skill."

McMenamin believes education and training is critical. That is why his team runs so efficiently.

"My success is based on my team," said McMenamin. "It's their background, their education, their training and just their overall work ethic as individuals that has brought them all to this place and makes us successful in our daily endeavors."

As the world advances in to the future and tools get more technologically advanced, educations based in STEM learning are going to become more critical in the workplace.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.