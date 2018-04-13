City of Friona welcomes new city manager

The City of Friona's new city manager comes with over 20 years of experience.

After spending the last decade in Austin, Lee Davila said he is glad to be back to the place he calls home.

Davila says the experience he developed working for a large community will allow him to implement some of those same strategies in Friona.

He plans to educate and inform the community, while allowing citizens to voice feedback.

Davila said it's important his team practices an open door policy so residents will know their concerns are heard and addressed.

"We've got a community that's so supportive of the city, and I don't want to change any of that, I just want to capitalize on it," said Davila.

He said his team will provide community outreach opportunities for residents.

The city is also partnering with Friona Independent School District to encourage more student engagement.

"We want to give them an opportunity to interact with the city but also give them an opportunity to learn about local government.," said Davila. "It's a great opportunity for them to put that on their resumes as they apply to college, it shows that they've got interest in public administration," said Davila.

Davila adds through the newly created "student-worker" program, interested students will be given the opportunity to serve as election clerks.

