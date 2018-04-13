Making a move: Housing market on the rise in Amarillo

As the current work force nears retirement age, applicants with STEM based educations will be necessary.
The city of Friona's new city manager comes with over 20 years of experience.
Amarillo has the highest reported sexual assaults in Texas per capita, but officials say it's not because we have more of a problem, but good resources that allow victims to feel safe and comfortable in stepping forward.
If you're in the market to buy a home in Amarillo, local realtors say now is the time to take action.
State Representative Tony Tinderholt has penned a letter to Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, claiming she abused her power during a city council meeting earlier this month.
