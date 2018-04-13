Amarillo mayor responds to letter claiming 'abuse of power'

Mayor Nelson sits down with NC10's Madison Alewel / Source: KFDA

State Representative Tony Tinderholt has penned a letter to Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, claiming she abused her power during a city council meeting earlier this month.

NewsChannel10 sat down with Mayor Nelson this afternoon to discuss the letter and what she believes is proper decorum during the public comment period of city council meetings.

