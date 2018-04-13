Canyon police searching for suspect connected to burglary

Canyon police are asking for the public's help locating a burglary suspect.

His identity is unknown at this time.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

If you have any information on this incident or this subject, contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or Detective Garza at (806) 655-5005.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.