Guymon schools to resume classes on Monday

Guymon schools to resume classes on Monday

By Jacob Helker, Digital Content Producer
GUYMON, OK -

Guymon Public Schools will be re-opening beginning Monday, April 16, according to their website.

The school was suspended for several consecutive days as teachers continued their walkout across Oklahoma.

Buses will run as scheduled and meals will be on time.

