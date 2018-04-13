Guymon schools to resume classes on Monday

State Representative Tony Tinderholt has penned a letter to Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, claiming she abused her power during a city council meeting earlier this month.
A fire at the Morton Place Apartments in northwest Amarillo has been ruled as accidental.
Guymon Public Schools will be re-opening beginning Monday, April 16, according to their website.
Roadways are now open after a chemical spill in Moore County this morning.
Crews are currently battling a house fire south of Amarillo.
