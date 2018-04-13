Roads now open after sulfuric acid spill in Moore County

Roadways are now open after a chemical spill in Moore County this morning.

Around 9:13 a.m., units were called to a chemical spill in the area of County Road G. When they arrived, they discovered a spill in that area and followed a trail of chemical to Regier Drive and Santa Fe Avenue.

Officials say a tanker truck had left the Valero Refinery with a load of sulfuric acid heading to Etter. While driving, around 15 to 20 gallons of sulfuric acid spilled onto the road.

The roads were blocked off while the spills were covered with dirt.

Roadways are now back open.

The situation has been turned over to the trucking company that will remove the dirt and dispose of it properly.

