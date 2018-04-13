Over 60 organizations hosting 18th Annual Child Abuse Prevention Conference

Crews are currently battling a house fire south of Amarillo.
Crews are currently battling a house fire south of Amarillo.
Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to Critical Fire Danger.
Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to Critical Fire Danger.
Amarillo fire crews are investigating an apartment fire in west Amarillo.
Amarillo fire crews are investigating an apartment fire in west Amarillo.
Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two motorcycles.
Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two motorcycles.
Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.
Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.