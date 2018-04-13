Over 60 organizations hosting 18th Annual Child Abuse Prevention Conference

Over 60 community organizations, agencies, businesses and volunteers will host the 18th Annual Child Abuse Prevention Conference on Tuesday, April 17.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room and will last until 4:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $30, which includes lunch. Pre-registration is required.

Up to 500 area professionals and interested individuals are expected to attend this conference.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.