Officials: Structure fire burned barn and sheds, house was saved

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Crews are currently battling a house fire south of Amarillo.

The fire is on Casey Road near the Claude Highway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the highway between Osage and Washington Street.

The Randall County Fire Department is on the scene of the fire.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The fire did burn a barn and some sheds, but firefighters were able to save the house. 

