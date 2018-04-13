Police: Alcohol may be a factor in crash that left 2 motorcyclists hospitalized

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving two motorcycles.

On April 12 at 10:13 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of West 10th Avenue for a motorcycle crash.

Police say a 46-year-old man was driving eastbound on 10th in the left lane when he attempted to make a U-turn.

A second motorcycle, driven by a 41-year-old man, attempted to pass the motorcycle on the left in that left lane.

The motorcycles collided, and both men were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say neither driver was wearing a helmet, and they believe alcohol is a factor in this incident.

The collision is under investigation.

