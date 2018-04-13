FIRST ALERT: Critical fire danger for Friday

Today is another First Alert Weather Day due to Critical Fire Danger.

Temps will be much cooler in the 50's and 60's.

A cold front will move through the area throughout the day dropping temps and turning winds out of the north.

Winds will still be strong at 20-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph will be possible.

A few scattered showers will be possible behind the cold front.

Red flag warning, High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect today.

Overnight temps will drop ti freezing or below freezing.

Winds pick back up again tomorrow.

Fire weather watch is in effect for Saturday.

