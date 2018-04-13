Early morning apartment fire ruled accidental

A fire at the Morton Place Apartments in northwest Amarillo has been ruled as accidental.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Around 5:30 a.m., fire crews responded to the fire and found heavy smoke coming from the first floor stairwell.

Crews began fighting the fire, and a third alarm was requested around 5:45 a.m.

The fire was under control by 6:00 a.m.

Two buildings were evacuated and searched for trapped smoke and an extension of the fire.

Three occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office has ruled the fire as accidental.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $25,000.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.