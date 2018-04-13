Amarillo apartment fire under investigation

Amarillo fire crews are investigating a fire at the Morton Place apartments in northwest Amarillo.

The blaze began around 5:30 am Friday morning.

Two buildings were evacuated.

Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, no injuries were reported.

Expect delays due to lane closures at Bell and Westgate.

It's unclear the amount of damage or cause at this time.

