Residents ordered to shelter from fires

Satellite map showing view of area impacted by grass fire. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate the area / Source: Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management

Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.

Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management issued the evacuation notice just after 7 p.m. About an hour later, O.E.M. said there have been no reports of injuries or structures lost. An evacuation site is being set up at Stinnett High School.

Authorities described the situation as "volatile" and say other residents "should prepare to leave."

Officials say residents in the Swan Drive, North Street, and other areas in the vicinity are immediately impacted. The Red Cross is responding to assist residents displaced by the fire.

Those evacuating can go to the field house at the Stinnett High School Stadium.

Highway 152 from Stinnett to Dumas is closed. FM 687 is also closed from HWY 152 south for 2 miles. Texas A&M Forest Service aircraft are currently assisting.

Strong winds are expected to continue into the late evening hours.

