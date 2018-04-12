Officials: Stinnett evacuation lifted

As fires in the area continue to wind down, area officials are warning about the potential for fires over the night.
As fires in the area continue to wind down, area officials are warning about the potential for fires over the night.
Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.
Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.
A small city in the Texas Panhandle is getting a big investment from a section of the United States Department of Commerce.
A small city in the Texas Panhandle is getting a big investment from a section of the United States Department of Commerce.
If being the new kid on campus isn't hard enough, imagine finding out some life-altering news.
If being the new kid on campus isn't hard enough, imagine finding out some life-altering news.
The Refuge has been helping the homeless in Dumas for quite sometime, but now residents are putting on cooking aprons, stepping into the kitchen, and helping themselves and the shelter.
The Refuge has been helping the homeless in Dumas for quite sometime, but now residents are putting on cooking aprons, stepping into the kitchen, and helping themselves and the shelter.