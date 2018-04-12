Officials: Stinnett evacuation lifted

Satellite map showing view of area impacted by grass fire. Authorities have urged residents to evacuate the area / Source: Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management

The Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that the evacuation has been lifted, and roadways are back open.

Officials stress that this is not an all-clear as there is still an active fire, but containment is at 75 percent.

Earlier today, rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, were ordered to safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.

Incident Update: #BentleyFire in Hutchinson County estimated 250 acres and 40% contained, forward progression stopped, working on right and left flanks, 20 homes threatened and currently none reported lost. #txfire @BorgerOem — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management issued the evacuation notice just after 7 p.m. About an hour later, O.E.M. said there have been no reports of injuries or structures lost.

An evacuation site was set up at Stinnett High School.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Authorities described the situation as "volatile."

Officials say residents in the Swan Drive, North Street, and other areas in the vicinity were impacted.

The Red Cross is responding to assist residents displaced by the fire.

Those evacuating can go to the field house at the Stinnett High School Stadium.

Fire dangers continue into Friday. Get the latest forecast here

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.