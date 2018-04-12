Burgers for Cause: How you can help the homeless by eating a burger

Crews are currently responding to fires in the area.
Crews are currently responding to fires in the area.
Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.
Authorities say rural residents west of FM 687 and south of Highway 152, a stretch of land near Stinnett, should safely move into town as a precaution against ongoing grass fires.
If being the new kid on campus isn't hard enough, imagine finding out some life-altering news.
If being the new kid on campus isn't hard enough, imagine finding out some life-altering news.
The Refuge has been helping the homeless in Dumas for quite sometime, but now residents are putting on cooking aprons, stepping into the kitchen, and helping themselves and the shelter.
The Refuge has been helping the homeless in Dumas for quite sometime, but now residents are putting on cooking aprons, stepping into the kitchen, and helping themselves and the shelter.
As the population of Amarillo and the entire Panhandle ages, there is a greater need for senior housing in the area.
As the population of Amarillo and the entire Panhandle ages, there is a greater need for senior housing in the area.