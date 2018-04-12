Burgers for Cause: How you can help the homeless by eating a burger

The Refuge has been helping the homeless in Dumas for quite sometime, but now residents are putting on cooking aprons, stepping into the kitchen, and helping themselves and the shelter.

MELTz Burger has been up and running for a couple weeks now, and its chefs are The Refuge residents. The shelter had trouble finding funding to expand, so it came up with the idea of selling lunch to the community.

More importantly, staff say it gives the homeless residents work to feel good about themselves again, and continue to stay on their path of rebuilding.

"It isn't easy to get them sober," said Charles Steven from The Refuge. "...By working at MELTz burger, they are able to greet the community. They're able to prepare a gourmet product that everybody loves, and they're able to esteem themselves through that. They can feel good."

Residents say working at MELTz helps them stay on the right track with their program.

"It helps me to give back to the community," said one homeless resident who works at the restaurant. "It helps me help guys that come in that need help with funding with their rooms and their stay here. We don't get paid for doing this. It's really out of love and out of service."



For $10 you get a burger, fries, and drink - served with a smile.

MELTz Burger is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

