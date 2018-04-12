Claude community stepping up to help student battling illness

If being the new kid on campus isn't hard enough, imagine finding out some life-altering news.

Unfortunately, this is now a reality for Dallas Miller and his family, who recently moved from Nebraska to the Panhandle.

Miller began attending Claude High School as a freshman, but he has only been to class once.

This is because he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Miller's diagnosis sparked teachers at the high school to step in to help the Miller family the best way they know how.

"When you're going through hard times, food can be a comfort," said Claude High School Agricultural Science Teacher Jessica Koetting. "The community has really banded around this family and donated a meal every evening."

Miller's mom said she's speechless and thankful to know strangers are taking time out of their schedules to make sure Dallas and his siblings are fed everyday.

"I didn't realize a community could pull together like they are," said Mother of Dallas Crystal Miller. "It's overwhelming, but in a good way. The support is making my life as a mother less stressful."

You can help the Miller family by joining the Claude community and donating to the meal train here or through their GoFundMe.

The Meal Train was only meant to be open for two weeks, but it is remaining open after being a hit through the entire community.

