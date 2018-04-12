Ready for retirement: New senior living facilities coming to Amarillo

As the population of Amarillo and the entire Panhandle ages, there is a greater need for senior housing in the area.

"Three independent studies done on the need and every one of them said it was just a slam dunk, that it was needed in the Amarillo area,” said James Hicks, owner of Wiley Hicks Jr. Inc. “The existing facilities in Amarillo are running over 90 percent capacity, so it will be a great thing for Amarillo."

This need led a group out of Arizona, Brydant Development Services, to begin work on the Bridlewood Retirement Center, located just northeast of SW 9th Avenue and Coulter Street near the medical district.

"The master plan is a 50-acre retirement facility, retirement community,” said Hicks. “The initial construction will be about 200,000 square-foot independent living, assisted living and memory care facility."

In the next month, crews are expected to break ground at the site.

"The construction is supposed to begin mid-May of 2018 in 45 days, and the project will be open in October of 2019,” said Hicks.

Recently breaking ground, a second project, the Marabella Apartments, will be located on West Amarillo Boulevard across from Lowe's Home Improvement.

According to the developer, Stellar Family of Companies, the project will include a 101-unit apartment complex for residents 55 and older, as well as fitness and movie centers, a library, and more.

As for Bridlewood, the close proximity to the medical district was a selling point.

"It's a nice quiet place, going to have a very beautiful view to the north, back into the canyons, back towards the north,” said Hicks. “It'll be an ideal location for a retirement facility. I'd retire there."

With a laugh, Hicks noted that he hopes not to retire in 2019 when it opens, but that he would still consider living there.

