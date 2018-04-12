Officials report that area fires continue to wind down

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

As fires in the area continue to wind down, area officials are warning about the potential for fires over the night.

As events from the 4 fires this evening wind down, we urge caution as overnight humidity will remain exceptionally low. A huge thank you to #NWSAmarillo and media outlets in Amarillo who helped us keep our community infomed this evening — Borger OEM (@BorgerOem) April 13, 2018

Fritch

The fire has been contained, but Borger OEM reports that some structures were damaged.

Roads in area of the Custom Propane Shop remain closed.

Gray County

Crews are responding to a grass fire in Gray County. The fire is along Highway 749 in the area of County Road 8. The fire is between Highway 749 and 273.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Multiple agencies and the Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in for assistance.

The fire is estimated at 1,750 acres and is 70 percent contained at this time.

Incident Update: #BowersCityFire in Gray County is 70% contained at an estimated 1750 acres. Crews are improving containment lines and conducting mop up. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Canadian River Fire

Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire in the area of U.S. 287 and the Canadian River.

The fire is two miles south of the Canadian River and is estimated to be about 1,500 acres. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 75 percent contained. Forward progress has been stopped.

Incident Update: #CandianRiverFire in Potter County is 75% contained at 1500 acres. Crews have completed line construction around the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

TxDOT crews are blocking the right northbound lane of U.S. 287, and the fire is on the east side of the highway.

Drivers have been asked to use caution in that area.

The Lake Meredith Rosetta Flats campground and off road area is closed due to the fire approaching the park boundary. People are asked to stay clear of the area.

Stinnett

Crews are responding to a fire near Stinnett that has forced the evacuations of rural residents in the area.

Highway 152 from Stinnett to Dumas is closed, as of 7 p.m.

Authorities also described the situation as 'volatile' and say other residents "should prepare to leave."

Clayton

Crews are battling a fire burning near Clayton.

The blaze began sometime around 3:30 p.m. central time southwest of the city.

The fire has burned around 200 acres.

206 Fire in Roosevelt County

The 206 Fire off of Highway 206 between Tatum and Milnesand, New Mexico has moved into Texas.

12 homes have been forced to evacuate off of Bledsoe Road in New Mexico.

According to the Roosevelt County Fire Department, the fire sparked around 4:00 p.m. It was burning near the Roosevelt County and Lea County line and has now moved into Cochran County in Texas.

That fire has burned an estimated 60,000 acres, 2,000 of which was in Texas.

Incident Update: #206Fire that crossed into Texas from New Mexico in Cochran County, about 2,000 acres burned in Texas. Local and state firefighters are making good progress in Texas. #txfire https://t.co/g7MFa3zfIw — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Childress

U.S. 287 lanes west of Childress near Kirkland are now open.

According to TxDOT Childress, a four car accident caused a fire. The road was closed while crews contained the fire.

Drivers should continue to remain cautious in the area.

Northbound lanes on US 287 west of Childress near Kirkland are now open. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 12, 2018

Randall County

According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, about 100 hay bales caught fire in the area of FM 285 and Ratjen Road earlier today.

This is north of Happy and east of I-27.

Crews from the Happy Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department responded to the fire.

At this time the fire is contained and not spreading.

Fire units have the hay bale fire contained and it is not spreading at this time. — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) April 12, 2018

