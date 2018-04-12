Crews making 'good progress' on area fires

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews are currently responding to fires in the area.

Gray County

Crews are responding to a grass fire in Gray County. The fire is along Highway 749 in the area of County Road 8. The fire is between Highway 749 and 273.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Multiple agencies and the Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in for assistance.

The fire is estimated at 1,750 acres and is 50 percent contained at this time.

Incident Update: #BowersCityFire in Gray County estimated at 1,750 acres and 50% contained. Crews are burning out pockets and making good progress. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Canadian River Fire

Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire in the area of U.S. 287 and the Canadian River.

The fire is two miles south of the Canadian River and is estimated to be about 1,500 acres. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 75 percent contained. Forward progress has been stopped.

Incident Update: #CandianRiverFire in Potter County is 75% contained at 1500 acres. Crews have completed line construction around the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

TxDOT crews are blocking the right northbound lane of U.S. 287, and the fire is on the east side of the highway.

Drivers have been asked to use caution in that area.

The Lake Meredith Rosetta Flats campground and off road area is closed due to the fire approaching the park boundary. People are asked to stay clear of the area.

Stinnett

Crews are responding to a fire near Stinnett that has forced the evacuations of rural residents in the area.

Highway 152 from Stinnett to Dumas is closed, as of 7 p.m.

Authorities also described the situation as 'volatile' and say other residents "should prepare to leave."

Clayton

Crews are battling a fire burning near Clayton.

The blaze began sometime around 3:30 p.m. central time southwest of the city.

At last check there is no word on acreage size or containment.

Roosevelt County

A second fire is burning in New Mexico.

Crews from Portales are on the scene.

According to the Roosevelt County Fire Department, the fire sparked around 4:00 p.m. It was burning near the Roosevelt County and Lea County line and has now moved into Cochran County in Texas.

That fire has burned an estimated 9,000 acres.

Incident Alert: #206Fire has crossed into Texas from New Mexico in Cochran County. Estimated at over 9,000 acres. #txfire pic.twitter.com/ZZdzpTnlMr — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

Childress

U.S. 287 lanes west of Childress near Kirkland are now open.

According to TxDOT Childress, a four car accident caused a fire. The road was closed while crews contained the fire.

Drivers should continue to remain cautious in the area.

Northbound lanes on US 287 west of Childress near Kirkland are now open. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 12, 2018

Randall County

According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, about 100 hay bales caught fire in the area of FM 285 and Ratjen Road earlier today.

This is north of Happy and east of I-27.

Crews from the Happy Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department responded to the fire.

At this time the fire is contained and not spreading.

Fire units have the hay bale fire contained and it is not spreading at this time. — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) April 12, 2018

