I-40 closed due to Wheeler County fire, traffic being diverted

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA)

Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.

Here is the latest information on fires in the area.

Wheeler County

Crews are now battling a grass fire in Wheeler County east of Shamrock.

According to the Shamrock Police Department, the fire is by Carbon Black Road.

According to TxDOT Childress, the fire has jumped across I-40. When winds shift, that will cause the fire to blow back to I-40. If that happens, the closure may last several hours. At this time, traffic is being diverted at U.S. 83 onto SH 152.

I-40 is closed between Shamrock and the Oklahoma state line. Shamrock traffic is detoured north on US 83 to Wheeler and across to SH 152 into Oklahoma.

Oklahoma traffic is detoured north to SH 152 to Wheeler.

The fire in Wheeler Co has jumped across I40. Winds are expected to shift around 2:00 or 2:30 pm. The wind shift will cause the fire to blow back to I40. If this happens, the I40 closure may last several hours. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 13, 2018

I40 closed between Shamrock and the OK state line. Shamrock traffic detoured N on US 83 to Wheeler & across to SH 152 into OK. Ok traffic detoured N to SH 152 to Wheeler. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 13, 2018

Fire crossing I40 in Wheeler County. Traffic diverted at US 83 onto SH 152. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 13, 2018

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to this fire.

Incident Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding a request for assistance on a wildfire in Wheeler County. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Gray County

The fire in Gray County is estimated at 1,415 acres and is 100 percent contained at this time.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon along Highway 749 in the area of County Road 8.

Crews are still patrolling the fire.

Incident Update: #BowersCityFire in Gray County is 100% contained, total acres changed to 1415 due to GPS mapping. Crews still patrolling fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Canadian River Fire

The Canadian River Fire is estimated to be about 1,500 acres and is 90 percent contained at this time. No fire behavior is reported at this time, and the fire is in mop up status.

The fire started around Noon on Thursday about two miles south of the Canadian River. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Incident Update: #CandianRiverFire in Potter County is 75% contained at 1500 acres. Crews have completed line construction around the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

The Rosetta Flats campground at Lake Meredith has been reopened. The fire that burned into that area is out.

Stinnett

Crews are continuing to contain a fire near Stinnett that forced the evacuations of rural residents in the area Thursday evening.

Highway 152 from Stinnett to Dumas was closed due to the fire.

At this time, the fire is 75 percent contained.

For the latest on the Stinnett fire, click here.

Fritch

The fire has been contained, but Borger OEM reports that some structures were damaged.

Roads in area of the Custom Propane Shop remain closed.

Clayton

Crews have contained a fire in Clayton that started sometime around 3:30 p.m. central time on Thursday, southwest of the city.

The fire burned around 200 acres.

206 Fire in Roosevelt County

The 206 Fire off of Highway 206 between Tatum and Milnesand, New Mexico has moved into Texas.

12 homes were forced to evacuate off of Bledsoe Road in New Mexico.

According to the Roosevelt County Fire Department, the fire sparked around 4:00 p.m. It was burning near the Roosevelt County and Lea County line and has now moved into Cochran County in Texas.

That fire has burned an estimated 60,000 acres, 2,000 of which was in Texas.

Incident Update: #206Fire that crossed into Texas from New Mexico in Cochran County, about 2,000 acres burned in Texas. Local and state firefighters are making good progress in Texas. #txfire https://t.co/g7MFa3zfIw — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Childress

U.S. 287 lanes west of Childress near Kirkland are now open.

According to TxDOT Childress, a four car accident caused a fire on Thursday afternoon. The road was closed while crews contained the fire.

Northbound lanes on US 287 west of Childress near Kirkland are now open. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 12, 2018

Randall County

According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, about 100 hay bales caught fire in the area of FM 285 and Ratjen Road earlier today.

This is north of Happy and east of I-27.

Crews from the Happy Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department responded to the fire.

At this time the fire is contained and not spreading.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Fire units have the hay bale fire contained and it is not spreading at this time. — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) April 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.