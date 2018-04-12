Canadian River Fire now 1,500 acres and 25 percent contained, Gray County fire 600 acres

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA)

Crews are currently responding to fires in the area.

Gray County

Crews are responding to a grass fire in Gray County. The fire is along Highway 749 in the area of County Road 8.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has been called in for assistance.

The fire is estimated at 600 acres at this time.

Incident Update: #BowersCityFire in Gray County volunteer firefighters report that they are making good progress on this fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

Canadian River Fire

Multiple agencies are responding to a grass fire in the area of U.S. 287 and the Canadian River.

The fire is two miles south of the Canadian River and is estimated to be about 1,500 acres. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is 25 percent contained. Forward progress has been stopped.

Incident Update: #CanadianRiverFire in Potter County, forward progress has been stopped, crews working on flanks of the fire. 25% contained at 1500 acres. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

TxDOT crews are blocking the right northbound lane of U.S. 287, and the fire is on the east side of the highway.

Drivers have been asked to use caution in that area.

The Lake Meredith Rosetta Flats campground and off road area is closed due to the fire approaching the park boundary. People are asked to stay clear of the area.

Stinnett

Crews are responding to a fire in Stinnett.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is at FM 281 and County Road 7.

Drivers are asked to watch out for responding emergency vehicles.

Clayton, NM

We are hearing reports of a grass fire in Clayton, NM.

We are working to find more information about how large the fire is.

This video was sent to our Facebook page of the fire:

Roosevelt County

A second fire is burning in New Mexico.

According to the Roosevelt County Fire Department, the fire sparked around 4:00 p.m. and is currently burning near the Roosevelt County and Lea County line.

Crews from Portales are on the scene.

Childress

U.S. 287 lanes west of Childress near Kirkland are now open.

According to TxDOT Childress, a four car accident caused a fire. The road was closed while crews contained the fire.

Drivers should continue to remain cautious in the area.

Northbound lanes on US 287 west of Childress near Kirkland are now open. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 12, 2018

Randall County

According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, about 100 hay bales caught fire in the area of FM 285 and Ratjen Road earlier today.

This is north of Happy and east of I-27.

Crews from the Happy Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department responded to the fire.

At this time the fire is contained and not spreading.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Fire units have the hay bale fire contained and it is not spreading at this time. — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) April 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.