2nd evacuation order for residents near Fritch lifted, Double Diamond and Arrowhead area still under evacuations

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA

Crews responding to fire in Potter County near Canadian River (Source: KFDA)

Although the temperatures are cooler today, the winds will still be high. This makes fire danger continue throughout the day.

Here is the latest information on fires in the area.

Fires near Fritch

Residents are being asked to evacuate due to the Harbor Bay fire near Fritch.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, residents in Double Diamond and Arrowhead addition north of Fritch and residents north of Texas Highway 136 should evacuate immediately.

Those who are evacuating can go to the Celebration Family Church located at 811 East Broadway Street in Fritch.

That fire is estimated at 1,000 acres and is 20 percent contained.

Incident Update: #HarborBayFire in Hutchinson County near Fritch is estimated at 1000 acres with 20% containment. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

A second fire broke out near Fritch just after 5:00 p.m.. An evacuation was issued for the area northwest of Fritch Fortress Road to the East of Griffin Lane. The evacuation has since been lifted for this area, and residents may return to their homes.

The fire is 90 percent contained.

At this time, SH 136 is closed from FM 1342 to Hoyne Street in Fritch.

EVACUATION & ROAD CLOSURE:: Double Diamond and Fritch Fortress in Fritch, TX. TxDOT is closing SH 136 in areas impacted. — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) April 13, 2018

Collingsworth County

Crews are responding to a fire in Collingsworth County northeast of Wellington.

The fire is currently estimated at 5,000 acres with zero percent containment. The fire is burning in rough terrain.

Incident Update: Wildfire in Collingsworth County estimated 5000 acres with 0% containment. Fire is burning in rough terrain. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Wheeler County

Crews are now battling the Carbon Fire in Wheeler County east of Shamrock.

According to the Shamrock Police Department, the fire is by Carbon Black Road.

The fire is currently estimated at 6,000 acres and is five percent contained. Crews are working to protect structures on the south side of the fire.

Incident Update: #CarbonFire in Wheeler County now estimated at 6000 acres with 5% contained. Crews are working structure protection on the south side of the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

According to TxDOT Childress, I-40 in Wheeler County has reopened. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area of the fire.

I40 in Wheeler County has reopened. Drive with caution in the area of the fire. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 13, 2018

Fire near Amarillo

Crews are currently battling a fire east of Highway 136.

The fire is about five miles north of Amarillo.

At this time, Pantex and Potter County Fire Departments are on the scene.

Gray County

The fire in Gray County is estimated at 1,415 acres and is 100 percent contained at this time.

The fire started on Thursday afternoon along Highway 749 in the area of County Road 8.

Crews are still patrolling the fire.

Incident Update: #BowersCityFire in Gray County is 100% contained, total acres changed to 1415 due to GPS mapping. Crews still patrolling fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Canadian River Fire

The Canadian River Fire is estimated to be about 1,500 acres and is 90 percent contained at this time. No fire behavior is reported at this time, and the fire is in mop up status.

The fire started around Noon on Thursday about two miles south of the Canadian River. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Incident Update: #CandianRiverFire in Potter County is 75% contained at 1500 acres. Crews have completed line construction around the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

The Rosetta Flats campground at Lake Meredith has been reopened. The fire that burned into that area is out.

Stinnett

Crews are continuing to contain a fire near Stinnett that forced the evacuations of rural residents in the area Thursday evening.

Highway 152 from Stinnett to Dumas was closed due to the fire.

At this time, the fire is 75 percent contained.

For the latest on the Stinnett fire, click here.

Clayton

Crews have contained a fire in Clayton that started sometime around 3:30 p.m. central time on Thursday, southwest of the city.

The fire burned around 200 acres.

206 Fire in Roosevelt County

The 206 Fire off of Highway 206 between Tatum and Milnesand, New Mexico has moved into Texas.

12 homes were forced to evacuate off of Bledsoe Road in New Mexico.

According to the Roosevelt County Fire Department, the fire sparked around 4:00 p.m. It was burning near the Roosevelt County and Lea County line and has now moved into Cochran County in Texas.

That fire has burned an estimated 60,000 acres, 2,000 of which was in Texas.

Incident Update: #206Fire that crossed into Texas from New Mexico in Cochran County, about 2,000 acres burned in Texas. Local and state firefighters are making good progress in Texas. #txfire https://t.co/g7MFa3zfIw — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 13, 2018

Childress

U.S. 287 lanes west of Childress near Kirkland are now open.

According to TxDOT Childress, a four car accident caused a fire on Thursday afternoon. The road was closed while crews contained the fire.

Northbound lanes on US 287 west of Childress near Kirkland are now open. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) April 12, 2018

Randall County

According to the Randall County Sheriff's Office, about 100 hay bales caught fire in the area of FM 285 and Ratjen Road earlier today.

This is north of Happy and east of I-27.

Crews from the Happy Fire Department, Canyon Fire Department and Randall County Fire Department responded to the fire.

At this time the fire is contained and not spreading.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Fire units have the hay bale fire contained and it is not spreading at this time. — Randall County S. O. (@RandallCountySO) April 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.