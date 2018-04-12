Autism awareness event benefits those with developmental disabilities, their caretakers

Blue Man Dash 2018 benefits those with developmental disabilities and hotse who care for them (Source: eventbrite.com)

Amarillo College and the Panhandle ABA Resource Association will host an autism awareness event this Saturday.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

From 9:00 a.m. until Noon, there will be kid-friendly activities, a silent auction, entertainment and refreshments at the Carter Event Fitness Center on the Amarillo College Washington Street Campus.

The event features a 5K run and autism awareness walk that start at 10:00 a.m. on 24th Street. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

Children under the age of 10 can join the walk and run for free, and other ticket information can be found here.

Proceeds from the event will go to PARA, whose mission is "to provide resources and supports to people with developmental disabilities and those that care for them."

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.