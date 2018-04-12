Auto Inc. raises over $32K for Texas Panhandle War Memorial Education Center (Source: KFDA)

Auto Inc. raises over $32K for Texas Panhandle War Memorial Education Center (Source: KFDA)

Auto Inc. raises over $32K for Texas Panhandle War Memorial Education Center (Source: KFDA)

Auto Inc. raises over $32K for Texas Panhandle War Memorial Education Center (Source: KFDA)

Auto Inc. raises over $32K for Texas Panhandle War Memorial Education Center (Source: KFDA)

Over $32,000 has been raised to help build the new Texas Panhandle War Memorial Education Center.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Auto Inc. partnered with NewsChannel 10 to help raise funds renovate the old Randall County Annex located at South Georgia Street and Interstate 27 and construct the center on the grounds of the annex. The center will house animatronics and historical information about the people and the wars they served in.

Included in the education center will be large galleries dedicated to each conflict, and even a gallery dedicated to only period-correct solder uniforms.

The new center aims to help community members become more informed about every major American war and conflict fought in the last 240 years.

You can find more information about the memorial here.

A post shared by KFDA NewsChannel 10 Amarillo (@newschannel10) on Apr 11, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.