Students at Horace Mann Middle School attend 5th annual career fair

Students are Horace Mann Middle School explored future career options today.

Hundreds of students walked around the career fair to get a look at what they might want to be when they grow up.

This was the school's 5th annual career fair.

NewsChannel 10 professionals were happy to attend the fair and give students a look at what it's like to work in news.

Spending the morning at Horace Mann Middle School’s Career Fair with some of the @NewsChannel10 team talking to the youth! pic.twitter.com/yGTLicTI3E — Ralph Cooper Jr. (@RalphCoopTV) April 12, 2018

