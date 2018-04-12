Teen Pregnancy Awareness Symposium to teach parents and teens about pregnancy prevention

Parents and teens are invited to the Teen Pregnancy Awareness Symposium this weekend.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

The event will educate parents and teens about the importance of pregnancy prevention.

The symposium starts at 9:00 a.m. and lasts until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at the Northwest Texas Healthcare System in the Pavilion Auditorium.

You can register for the event here.

Attendees can check-in and browse the resource fair at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.