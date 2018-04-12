Amarillo business women honored for leadership and community roles

Several Amarillo business women have been honored for their leadership and outstanding personal achievements in the community.

The Women of Leadership Awards started at 11:30 this morning at the Amarillo Club to honor the 2018 Women of Leadership Award recipients.

This year's honorees are Kim May of Nobox Creative, Charlotte Rhodes who is a community member, Lindsey Murphy of Education Credit Union, Elaine Hayes who is Councilmember Place 1, and Dr. Estelle Archer of Amarillo Medical Specialists.

This award was created for women of all ages who show true leadership, are active in the community, deliver quality performance in their roles, have outstanding personal achievements and will continue to be a positive role model for peers and professionals in the Amarillo community.

The recipients are nominated by their peers.

