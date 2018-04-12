How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

In preparation of potential wildfires, we want to inform you of what to do in the event of an evacuation.

If you are told to evacuate, FEMA wants to remind you of the five p's of evacuation:

People Prescriptions Papers Personal Needs Priceless Items

This is what you need to grab when evacuating your home.

If you have time, there are additional things you can do to help firefighters save your home.

Turn on all indoor and outdoor lights to make your house more visible in smoke.

Close all windows, vents and doors.

Connect your garden hoses.

While driving away, roll up windows and close air vents, drive slowly with your headlights on, and avoid driving through heavy smoke.

If you are told to evacuate, do so immediately.

