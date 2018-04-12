First Alert Weather Day- Extremely critical fire danger
First Alert Weather Day- Extremely critical fire danger
From premature birth to various health conditions, neonatal intensive care units make a world of difference for newborn babies.
From premature birth to various health conditions, neonatal intensive care units make a world of difference for newborn babies.
A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in Donley County near Ashtola.
A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in Donley County near Ashtola.
While our area remains in an extreme drought, Amarillo's director of water utilities Russell Grubbs said there's no time like the present to conserve water.
While our area remains in an extreme drought, Amarillo's director of water utilities Russell Grubbs said there's no time like the present to conserve water.
An Amarillo woman is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at the Treepoint Meadows Apartment Complex.
An Amarillo woman is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at the Treepoint Meadows Apartment Complex.