First Alert Day: Extremely critical fire danger

First Alert Weather Day- Extremely critical fire danger

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

We start off with another mild morning, temps in the 50's and 60's with breezy winds.

We quickly warm into the 90's even a few triple digits will be possible in the southeast.

Winds will be very strong today with winds in the 25-40 mph and gusts up to 50-60 mph.

Extremely critical fire danger is expected today.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area.

High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory are in effect for the west.

Winds remain windy overnight with temps in the 50's.

Friday will be a much cooler day in the 50's and 60's with gusty winds.

High Fire danger continues into Friday.

Temps will be close to freezing, if not below freezing Friday night.

Extreme wildfire danger is forecast to be present today for the Texas Panhandle and West Texas. Please avoid any activity that could cause a spark. It only takes one spark to start a wildfire. #txfire #txwx pic.twitter.com/fI14NaChar — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) April 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.