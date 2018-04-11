Apartment fire sends one person to the hospital

An Amarillo woman is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at the Treepoint Meadows Apartment Complex.

Firefighters arrived shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to the complex on S. Virginia St. to find smoke and fire coming from a cracked open door.

Officials say the occupant of the unit had escaped from the fire, and she was sitting on the front steps outside of the apartment. She was transported to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation injuries.

Crews then entered the apartment to find a fire in the living room. All occupants of the building were evacuated, and crews searched for a possible extension of the fire.

A short time later, the fire was called under control, and occupants were let back into their apartments.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office responded to the fire and determined that the fire had been started by a candle in the living room. The fire was ruled as accidental.

They estimate it caused about $15,000 in damage.

