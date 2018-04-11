Texas ranks 5th in dog-related insurance claims, not all claims based on bites

A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in Donley County near Ashtola.
A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in Donley County near Ashtola.
While our area remains in an extreme drought, Amarillo's director of water utilities Russell Grubbs said there's no time like the present to conserve water.
While our area remains in an extreme drought, Amarillo's director of water utilities Russell Grubbs said there's no time like the present to conserve water.
An Amarillo woman is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at the Treepoint Meadows Apartment Complex.
An Amarillo woman is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at the Treepoint Meadows Apartment Complex.
If you've driven anywhere in Amarillo, it's not news to you that there are detours and work zones seemingly everywhere.
If you've driven anywhere in Amarillo, it's not news to you that there are detours and work zones seemingly everywhere.
New data shows Texas ranks high when it comes to dog-related insurance claims.
New data shows Texas ranks high when it comes to dog-related insurance claims.