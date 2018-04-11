'Power of the Purse' raises funds for machine to treat anxiety and depression

An Amarillo woman is in the hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at the Treepoint Meadows Apartment Complex.
A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in Donley County after a grass fire sparked between Ashtola and Clarendon near U.S. 287.
Former First Lady Laura Bush came to Amarillo today to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health.
West Texas A&M University senior Sara Friedmann is the first volunteer “puppy raiser” on a college campus in Texas to raise for Canine Companions for Independence.
New data shows Texas ranks high when it comes to dog-related insurance claims.
