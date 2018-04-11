Old school building burns in Donley County grass fire

Fire in Donley County along U.S. 287 (Source: Shane Elliott)

A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Wednesday afternoon in Donley County after a grass fire sparked between Ashtola and Clarendon near U.S. 287.

The fire burned the historic Ashtola school building, leaving nothing but brick walls behind.

According to the Clarendon Enterprise, Clarendon Fire Chief Jeremy Powell said a resident attempting to smoke out honey bees on their front porch accidentally set their yard on fire, ultimately burning 10 to 15 acres.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in every county in the Texas Panhandle and firefighters urge residents to be extremely cautious the rest of the week as our heightened fire danger continues.

You can watch a video below of the fire, courtesy of Shane Elliott:

