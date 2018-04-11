Old school building burns in Donley County

A 1930s-era school building went up in flames Tuesday afternoon in Donley County near Ashtola.

The fire burned the historic Ashtola school building, leaving nothing but brick walls behind.

According to the Clarendon Enterprise, Clarendon Fire Chief Jeremy Powell said a resident attempting to smoke out honey bees on their front porch accidentally set their yard on fire, ultimately burning 10 to 15 acres.

A second fire sparked Wednesday in Donley County between Ashtola and Clarendon near U.S. 287.

The fire started around 4 p.m. and quickly caused visibility problems.

It is not known if structures were lost, but authorities say at least one home was threatened.

Outdoor burning is prohibited in every county in the Texas Panhandle and firefighters urge residents to be extremely cautious the rest of the week as our heightened fire danger continues.

