Crews responding to fire in Donley County on U.S. 287

Fire in Donley County along U.S. 287 (Source: Shane Elliott)

Crews are responding to a fire in Donley County on U.S. 287.

According to TxDOT Childress, the fire was first reported in the median on U.S. 287 at Ashtola in Donley County.

According to the Donley County Sheriff's Office, the fire has threatened one structure between Ashtola and Clarendon.

Traffic is moving slowly on U.S. 287 at the 166 northbound mile marker. The fire has jumped the railroad track and is heading northwest.

Drivers are asked to use caution as visibility may be low in some places.

You can watch a video below of the fire, courtesy of Shane Elliott:

