'Charity, Chucks, and Cocktails' event benefits Top of Texas Charities

FIRST ALERT- Critical Fire Danger
Crews are responding to a grass fire in Hemphill County.
Although today's Amarillo city council meeting was well attended, public comment was not allowed.
With the drought and fire danger showing no sign of letting up, fire crews are spending more and more time out in the field.
Students taking the online version of the high-stakes STAAR today were temporarily kicked out of a software program that runs the test midway through their testing.
