'Charity, Chucks, and Cocktails' event benefits Top of Texas Charities

The Top of Texas Charities will host their first charity event this Saturday, April 14.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

"Charity, Chucks, and Cocktails" event goers are invited to put on their favorite Chuck Taylor tennis shoes and enjoy music, drinks and a relaxed and casual environment. There will also be hors d'oeuvres, raffles and giveaways.

The event will start at 5:00 p.m. and last until 8:00 p.m. in the Yellow Rose Ballroom at the Embassy Suites Hotel located at 550 South Buchanan Street.

Tickets are $25 per person and $40 per couple in advance or $35 per person and $60 per couple at the door. You can purchase tickets here.

Top of Texas Charities aims to help support single parents and their children in our local community.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.