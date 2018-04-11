Premier of 'Less Than' showcases poverty in America

"Less Than" documentary premieres this week (Source: thinklocalamarillo.com)

Tickets are available for the premier of "Less Than," a documentary about poverty in America.

The premier will be at the Globe News Center on Friday, April 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are free and can be purchased here.

The film discusses generational poverty in America and features national authorities who study the issue of poverty.

Some local educational leaders are also involved in the documentary. Dr. Dana Wast, Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart and Elia Moreno will add their expertise and local view of the work being done in Amarillo to illuminate barriers faced by people living in poverty.

